Team Israel Announces World Baseball Classic Lineup

Jacob Gurvis

A pitcher for the Minnesota Twins whose father-in-law is an Israeli-American pharmaceutical executive and political activist is one of the new additions to Team Israel ahead of next month’s World Baseball Classic.

With sixth edition of the international tournament exactly one month away, all 20 competing countries have now revealed their 30-man rosters. Team Israel, which qualified by winning a game in the 2023 Classic, announced its lineup on Thursday.

Those competing for Israel include a number of MLB players as well as some younger newcomers — though perhaps the biggest Jewish star in baseball, Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman, is instead playing for the U.S. team.

Suited up in blue and white will be San Francisco Giants outfielder Harrison Bader, the highest-profile addition to the roster, as well as Tommy Kahnle and Matt Bowman, MLB veterans who previously had no reported ties to the team.