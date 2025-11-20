Opinion: Tehran Is Thirsty for More Than War

A.J. Caschetta

“Water, water, everywhere, nor any drop to drink,” from Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s “Rime of the Ancient Mariner,” is a suitable motto for the Islamic Republic of Iran.

With the Persian Gulf in the southwest, the Sea of Oman in the south and the Caspian Sea (an inland brackish water lake) in the north, Iran is surrounded by water, yet there is very little to drink. Iran’s experts, of course, blame Israel and the United States for manipulating the weather and causing a drought so severe that the Islamic Republic’s president says he may “have to evacuate Tehran.”

If only the ayatollahs Ruhollah Khomeini and Ali Khamenei, and the many mullahs, had spent their money on desalination plants instead of nuclear facilities, the people of Iran would not be facing death from dehydration.

According to a new report by the Middle East Forum, Iran is at the precipice of “water bankruptcy” stemming from “the regime’s profound failure to adapt in a region where other arid states have successfully implemented sustainable water management strategies.” Whereas its neighbors have long planned for the absence of rainy days, investing in the infrastructure to provide water for its subjects, the Islamic Republic has wasted all its resources foolishly pursuing nuclear weapons.

Iran’s neighbors, on the other hand, have invested their resources differently.

Kuwait built eight desalination plants that provide 93% of the necessary drinking water to its 5 million people. Qatar built 109 desalination plants that provide 48% of the drinking water to its 3 million people, and the United Arab Emirates built 70 plants that provide 42% of its drinking water for 11 million people. Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest producer of desalinated water, built 30 “super plants” that provide more than half of the drinking water to its 34 million subjects.

Iran’s desalination plants, however, provide a mere 3% of the potable water for its 92 million thirsty people. It was one of the last nations in the Middle East to begin installing desalination plants, and they are small and inefficient, mostly relying on old technology and antiquated methods. Despite Iran’s efforts to ramp up its desalination capabilities, the situation is dire and will likely amount to too little, too late.

Blinded by its nuclear ambition and hatred of Israel and the United States, Iran has unwisely spent its money on expensive nuclear reactors and even more expensive nuclear bombs.

In the United States, where environmental and regulatory fees inflate the prices, a nuclear reactor costs billions of dollars. The newest one in the United States is the Vogtle nuclear power plant in Georgia, which has cost approximately $30 billion. In Iran, we can assume that the total price tag is lower, but the added expenses of burying facilities deep underground probably make the total roughly the same, perhaps even more.

On top of the money Iran has spent on nuclear reactors, it has also spent untold billions on enrichment facilities, many of them also subterranean. It has spent liberally on research and development into trigger systems and the ballistic missiles to deliver bombs.

By contrast, a desalination plant costs in the millions of dollars. In 2010, Texas put the price at $658 million for a 100 MGD desalination plant. Today, a desalination plant might run $1 billion. That means that for every $20 billion nuclear site it built, Iran might have built 20 state-of-the-art desalination plants.

Without a steady supply of desalinated seawater, Iran has resorted to unsound policies to provide potable water, causing great harm to the land. These policies have led to drastic groundwater depletion, according to the Middle East Forum report, causing Iran’s cities to literally sink into the ground due to “aquifer compaction,” putting the nation well along the path to “aquifer death.”

Of course, the Islamic Republic will never acknowledge the folly of its ways. Instead, it will continue to blame the United States and Israel, where five major desalination plants provide 80% of the nation’s drinking water.

The irony of Iran’s situation is that the entire world would step up to help the people of Iran avoid impending disaster were their nation not run by a bellicose government motivated by hatred. And Israel, the object of that hatred, would be among the nations most willing to help.

A.J. Caschetta is a principal lecturer at the Rochester Institute of Technology and a fellow at Campus Watch, a project of the Middle East Forum, where he is a Ginsburg-Ingerman fellow.