Temple Shalom taps Gischner for education role

Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase has hired Rabbi Joshua Gischner as rabbi educator. Gischner was ordained by the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in 2021, and also received a master’s degree in religious education this year. He earned a master’s degree in Hebrew literature from HUC-JIR in 2020.

At the University of Hartford as an undergraduate, he double majored in Judaic studies and history, with a minor in gender studies. He most recently served as rabbinic-education intern and inclusion coordinator at Union Temple of Brooklyn; education intern at Brooklyn Heights Synagogue; and rabbinic intern at both Congregation Sha’are Shalom in Waldorf, and Temple Beth Am in Monessen, Pa.