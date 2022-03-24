Terese Dudnick Taffer

Terese Dudnick “Terry” Taffer, of Chevy Chase, passed away on March 11. She was 73. Terry was born on August 15, 1948, in Philadelphia. She attended the Philadelphia High School for Girls and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in French and French literature from the University of Michigan. She was an educator, first at a high school in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, and later at Seton Hall University. She lived in New York City from 2000 to 2019 and worked planning culinary and cultural events at the French Institute Alliance. Terry studied Jewish history, art history and Hebrew until her passing. In 2020, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she was an active member of the Adas Israel Congregation and continued to engage with the local art community. Daughter of the late Jeanette and Henry Dudnick. She is survived by her children, Frances Leslie Taffer of Golden, Colo., and Andrew Dudnick Taffer of Vienna, Va; daughter-in-law, Tia Phillips Taffer; son-in-law, Ian Patrick Kearns; and four grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters and brother and their families: Carol Dudnick, Susan Boer and Robert Dudnick. Contributions may be made to the HIAS (hias.org/donate).

