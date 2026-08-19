Editorial: The Accusation That Will Not Disappear

For more than two years, the world was told that Israel was starving Gaza.

The accusation was repeated by United Nations officials, humanitarian organizations, governments, activists and news organizations. Famine was declared. Images of emaciated children traveled around the world. Israel’s denials were dismissed as propaganda. The charge became part of a larger indictment: Israel was deliberately starving Palestinian civilians.

Now comes evidence demanding another look.

A population-based nutrition survey conducted through the Gaza Nutrition Cluster, led by UNICEF and using internationally recognized methodology, found extraordinarily low levels of acute malnutrition among young children. Depending on the area surveyed, only about 0.2% to 0.8% of young children were found to be acutely malnourished. A contemporaneous assessment by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification similarly placed Gaza’s acute malnutrition at its lowest classification.

That does not prove there was never hunger in Gaza, or that conditions in June 2026 were the same as during the war. Gaza experienced deprivation, inadequate diets and nutritional distress. Increased humanitarian assistance following the October 2025 ceasefire clearly improved conditions. But those qualifications cannot erase the astonishing gap between what the world was told and what is now being measured.

Last year, the IPC declared famine in Gaza Governorate and projected that at least 132,000 children under age 5 would suffer acute malnutrition through June 2026, including more than 41,000 severe cases. U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher called the evidence of famine “irrefutable.”

The discrepancy demands an accounting. The institutions that declared famine and predicted catastrophic childhood malnutrition must explain how those conclusions square with what is being measured now. If Gaza experienced a dramatic nutritional recovery after the ceasefire, document it. If earlier estimates overstated the prevalence or severity of malnutrition, say so. If screenings concentrated among sick and vulnerable children were used to draw conclusions about Gaza’s children generally, explain why. And if officials spoke with greater certainty than the evidence justified, acknowledge that too.

These were not harmless statistical errors. They were accusations of extraordinary moral consequence, broadcast around the world and used to portray Israel as deliberately starving children. Institutions that helped create that indictment cannot publish new numbers and quietly move on. They owe Israel — and the public they persuaded — an explanation.

Israel deserved scrutiny over its conduct in Gaza and criticism when its policies caused unnecessary suffering. What it did not deserve was conviction on evidence that may not have supported the certainty attached to it.

The damage was enormous. “Israel is starving Gaza” became accepted fact. It influenced diplomacy, international legal proceedings, campus demonstrations and public opinion. Millions who absorbed the accusation will never encounter the correction.

That damage cannot be undone. But accountability is possible. UNICEF, the IPC and the U.N. should reconcile their earlier claims with the new findings. News organizations should revisit their reporting with the prominence they gave the accusations. Officials who spoke with certainty should explain themselves.

Israel cannot be given back the reputation it lost. But it can be given the truth — with the same volume, urgency and prominence with which the accusation was delivered. It deserves nothing less.