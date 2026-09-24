D’var Torah: The Beauty of Sukkot and Our Relationship With God

Rabbi Dr. Sanford H. Shudnow

The Torah reading for the first two days of Sukkot is Leviticus 22:26 — 23:44

It is most unusual to find the very same Torah reading repeated two days in a row, but that is the case on the first two days of the festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles or Booths) every year. As a matter of fact, our Torah reading originates in Parshat Emor.

This section, dealing primarily with the Jewish festivals, is read more often than any other part of the Torah during any given year.

Let’s study the general introduction to all the holy days found at the beginning of the reading.

After three verses speaking about the appropriate standards of the offerings to be given in the sanctuary, the Torah immediately shifts to observance of commandments and the real meaning attached to holy day observance. “Be careful regarding My commandments (mitzvot), and keep them, I am God. Do not desecrate My holy name. I must be sanctified among the Israelites. I am God and I am making you holy and bringing you out of Egypt to be you God. I am God.” (Leviticus 22:31-33)

In these three short verses we find powerful, succinct statements of relationship between the people Israel and their God. We are not speaking of just a fun time sitting outside in a sukkah in the fall. We are, however, focusing on our sense of peoplehood, being the personification of the nation called into existence by the Holy One, blessed be He.

Somehow, doing something so seemingly innocuous as following the commandment of sitting in a sukkah on the holy day of Sukkot reflects either positively or negatively on God. In some measure, God’s stature can be diminished or enhanced in the eyes of the world through our observance of the holy days.

The Jews and the God of Israel are inextricably entwined with one another. Each Jew is in the words of my dear Uncle Louis, “an ambassador for every other Jew.” Extending this idea, every Jew is an ambassador for all Jews and thereby for God, Himself.

I remember someone, not particularly known for his religiosity, telling me how shocked he was at Christmas time when his young daughter asked him for a tree to decorate. He quite brilliantly replied that she will have to wait until fall and they will build something very special that they can decorate — a sukkah.

What he understood so well is that he needed to beautify a Jewish commandment by celebrating a Jewish holy day in a truly Jewish way.

Anyone who has visited a neighborhood adorned throughout by the presence of sukkot, especially beautifully decorated ones, knows the deeply religious feeling that pervades the atmosphere. The only reason for their presence is the fact that Jews live in that neighborhood, and they are affirming their covenantal relationship with their creator.

The Torah says, “Be careful regarding My commandments — mitzvot, and keep them, I am God.” Celebrating a Jewish day, such as Sukkot, especially when the rest of society is carrying on as usual, is truly special. Jews are very tied to these special days, and they help define us.

The Torah defines our sense of sanctity and holiness. This is further enhanced by the way we beautify the Torah and the commandments, by the way we place silver ornaments on the Torah scroll covers and holders, dress our Shabbat dinner table, or decorate a sukkah.

Clearly, God’s good name is tied to our own. God has a special destiny in mind for us as His people and it is for that reason that He brought us out of our Egyptian slavery, to serve Him. We are no longer servants of an earthly king, but rather the devoted servants of a benevolent, loving king, the God of Israel.

Rabbi Dr. Sanford H. Shudnow served 22 years as a Navy chaplain. His last duty station was the National Naval Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland.