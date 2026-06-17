Editorial: The Catholic Front Against Antisemitism

One of the great successes of modern interfaith relations has been the transformation of Catholic-Jewish relations. Old prejudices that once shaped religious life gave way to dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect. The change did not happen by accident. It was the product of deliberate leadership, honest reflection and a willingness to confront painful truths about the past.

Today, that progress faces a new challenge.

Antisemitism is no longer confined to the fringes. It moves through podcasts, social media feeds and online echo chambers, often carried by individuals who claim religious authority but answer to no institution. As tensions in the Middle East have intensified, some prominent Catholic commentators have amplified rhetoric that distorts church teaching and, at times, slides into hostility toward Jews.

What makes the phenomenon noteworthy is not its size but its reach. A relatively small number of highly visible voices can shape perceptions far beyond the audience sitting in any particular parish.

The problem is not doctrinal confusion. The Catholic Church’s position is clear. Antisemitism is condemned. Respect for the Jewish people is affirmed. Catholic-Jewish dialogue remains an important part of the church’s understanding of its relationship with the Jewish community.

The challenge is something else.

Authority no longer flows exclusively through bishops, dioceses and official institutions. It increasingly flows through personalities, podcasts, YouTube channels and social media accounts. Influence has become decentralized, and with decentralization comes a predictable temptation: provocation attracts attention more effectively than responsibility.

In that environment, criticism of Israel is sometimes recast in civilizational or theological terms. For some online commentators, the conflict is framed in ways that echo older and more dangerous narratives — suggesting collective Jewish guilt, portraying Jews as adversaries rather than neighbors, or presenting Judaism as part of a broader cultural struggle rather than a faith deserving respect. The line between disagreement with Israeli policy and hostility toward Jews is, at times, erased.

That distortion matters because it shapes how younger Catholics understand both Judaism and their own faith. When misrepresentation is repeated often enough, it gradually acquires the appearance of conviction.

Church leaders face a genuine dilemma. Bishops are not pundits, nor should they be expected to chase every controversy across the internet. Yet broad statements of principle often move too slowly for a media environment built on repetition, outrage and personality. When distortion becomes persistent, silence can be mistaken for acquiescence.

What is needed is not louder rhetoric but a more effective presence. Credible Catholic voices grounded in church teaching must be willing to engage audiences where those audiences increasingly live. More visible interfaith conversations, collaborative digital content and timely responses to persistent distortions would all help. The conversation cannot remain confined to conferences, pastoral letters and formal statements.

The problem is not a lack of clarity. It is the growing gap between what the church teaches and what many people hear.

The improvement in Catholic-Jewish relations over the past half century was neither automatic nor inevitable. It was built patiently through dialogue, education and mutual respect. Most Catholics reject antisemitism, and the church rejects antisemitism. But progress, however real, should never be taken for granted. Preserving it requires vigilance from both communities — and a willingness to confront old prejudices when they appear in new forms.