Opinion: The End of the Oslo Accords?

By Maoz Druskin

More than three decades after the signing of the Oslo Accords, it has become increasingly clear to many Israelis that the agreements have failed to deliver the peace, security and stability they once promised. Instead, the Oslo framework created a complex system of divided territories, competing authorities and ongoing conflict that continues to shape the reality of Israel and the Palestinian territories today.

Knesset member Limor Son Har-Melech introduced legislation in May calling for the formal cancellation of the Oslo Accords. The proposal seeks to end the division of Judea and Samaria into Areas A, B and C, and replace the existing framework with full Israeli sovereignty over the territory.

The proposal has already reached the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. While discussion was postponed at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for further review and diplomatic coordination, the issue remains a priority for many within the governing coalition.

The Oslo Accords, signed in the 1990s, were intended to serve as a pathway toward a negotiated peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The agreements divided Judea and Samaria into three administrative zones. Area A was placed under Palestinian civil and security control, Area B under Palestinian civil control and Israeli security control, and Area C under full Israeli control.

At the time, many believed that these arrangements would be temporary steps toward a permanent peace agreement. However, more than 30 years later, no final agreement has been reached. Instead, the region remains divided — and violence, terrorism, political instability and diplomatic disputes continue to challenge both sides.

Many supporters of canceling Oslo argue that the agreements failed to deliver peace or security, and instead created decades of uncertainty, terrorism and political deadlock.

The debate has intensified, with growing calls to dismantle the Palestinian Authority, which critics accuse of supporting terrorists; promoting anti-Israel campaigns abroad; and advancing Palestinian statehood through international institutions rather than direct negotiations.

Supporters also see a rare strategic opportunity under President Donald Trump. They point to the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem as historic policy shifts, arguing that now is the time to move beyond Areas A, B and C, and establish a unified Israeli approach to Judea and Samaria.

Opponents argue that ending the Oslo framework could leave Israel responsible for millions of Palestinians, creating demographic and political challenges. They also warn that future demands for citizenship and voting rights could alter Israel’s Jewish and democratic character.

In response, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has proposed three options: remain under Israeli sovereignty, emigrate with assistance or face security measures if engaging in violence. He argues that this approach does not require granting automatic citizenship and voting rights to millions of Palestinians.

Nevertheless, the introduction of this legislation marks an important moment in Israel’s political discourse. Whether or not the bill ultimately becomes law, it reflects a broader conversation about the future of the Oslo framework and the direction Israel should take in the coming decades.

Judea and Samaria are critical to Israel’s security. Roughly four times the size of the Tel Aviv metropolitan area, the region overlooks much of Israel’s population center and borders Jordan, making it a key strategic buffer protecting central Israel.

As for me, the choice is clear. If the settlers are willing to live in, build and help secure Judea and Samaria, then let them do so. Many believe that within the coming years, the Jewish population in the region will continue to grow significantly. As a secular Israeli, I would rather see the future of Judea and Samaria shaped by Israeli Jewish communities than by forces that support Hamas or seek the destruction of the Jewish state.

The future of Judea and Samaria will not be decided by agreements signed more than three decades ago. It will be decided by those willing to build, defend and secure the land for future generations of Israelis.

Maoz Druskin is a writer and commentator focused on Jewish identity, antisemitism, Israel and contemporary issues affecting Jewish communities in the United States and around the world.