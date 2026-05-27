Editorial: The Message of Massie’s Loss

The defeat of Rep. Thomas Massie in Kentucky’s Republican primary was more than a local political upset. It was a revealing test of how American politics — and particularly pro-Israel politics — now functions in an age of populist grievance, online radicalization and institutional distrust.

Massie did not lose simply because he opposed foreign intervention or criticized Israel. Republicans have long tolerated independent-minded skeptics and anti-war conservatives. What changed was the increasingly conspiratorial ecosystem he chose to inhabit and encourage: influencers, podcasts and political personalities obsessed with “Jewish influence,” “Israel-first politicians” and insinuations about dual loyalty.

Over time, Massie’s rhetoric began sounding less like principled restraint and more like the politics of resentment. Voters noticed. So did AIPAC and its allies.

Let’s be candid about that. AIPAC played a major role in Massie’s defeat. It spent heavily and aggressively to ensure that a congressman increasingly associated with antisemitic-adjacent rhetoric would not survive politically. And the campaign worked.

Ironically, however, the actual advertising campaign said remarkably little about Israel itself. That is often how modern political campaigns operate. Outside groups rarely run ads saying, “Support Israel.” They frame races around effectiveness, loyalty, extremism, governing behavior or political chaos because those arguments move persuadable voters more effectively than foreign policy debates do.

Critics will say this proves the very accusation Massie and others were hinting at: that Jewish organizations use money to silence critics. But that argument misses something fundamental about American democracy.

Every serious political constituency in America organizes, donates and advocates for candidates who share its interests and against those who threaten them. Labor unions do it. Environmental groups do it. Trial lawyers do it. Gun rights organizations do it. Pro-Israel Americans do it as well. Political participation is not corruption. It is democracy.

But the scale of the effort against Massie still raises a legitimate and uncomfortable question: Must every emerging demagogue now be defeated through a multimillion-dollar political intervention? Are American Jews entering an endless game of ideological Whack-A-Mole?

That is the deeper concern exposed by this race.

The problem is larger than one congressman from Kentucky. Across parts of both the populist right and activist left, hostility toward Zionism and suspicion of Jewish influence increasingly function as emotionally satisfying forms of anti-establishment politics. The vocabulary changes. The emotional architecture often does not.

Social media intensifies the problem by rewarding outrage and conspiracy. Politicians and influencers discover that attacking “Zionists,” mocking support for Israel or hinting at hidden Jewish power generates clicks, donations and attention.

That is why Massie’s defeat matters. Republican voters, aided by institutional forces inside the party and substantial pro-Israel spending, ultimately decided that this style of politics crossed a line.

But Jews should resist triumphalism.

Massie lost. The forces that made his style of politics profitable and marketable did not.

The long-term challenge is not merely defeating individual candidates. It is rebuilding a political culture in which this rhetoric once again becomes instinctively disqualifying — not merely expensive to defeat.