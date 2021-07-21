Theater J casts Olson as managing director

David Lloyd Olson will become managing director of Theater J on Aug. 16. Olson comes to Theater J from Quintessence Theatre Group in Philadelphia, where he has served as managing director. Prior to Quintessence, Olson was manager of the executive office and board engagement at the Shakespeare Theatre Company. He was a founding company member of Pointless Theatre in Washington.

Olson was an Allen Lee Hughes management fellow at Arena Stage and served as a Fulbright English teaching assistant in Valmiera, Latvia. He has twice been the recipient of a DC Commission on the Arts and Humanities fellowship program grant. At the University of Maryland, he received bachelor’s degrees in theater and government and politics. He is a member of Adas Israel Congregation.

Theater J is a program of the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center.