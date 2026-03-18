Theda Shefferman

On March 17, Theda Banker Shefferman, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away. She was the beloved wife of Sanford Banker, who passed away in 1997, and Sholom Shefferman, who passed away in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Lawrence (Amy) Banker and Scott Banker. She was the grandmother of Brett and Adam Banker. She is also survived by her sister, Brenda Mechanick, and brother, Raymond Arenofsky.

Theda was an avid bridge and tennis player. She was known for her fashion sense.

Memorial contributions may be made to JSSA. Funeral services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Home.