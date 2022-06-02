Thelma Janis Saferstein ‘Jan’

Thelma Janis Saferstein died May 21 at Ashby Ponds in Ashburn. Born in 1933 in Roswell, N.M., to Norton and Sadie Cohen Kessel, she was predeceased by her devoted husband of 64 years, “Soop,” Thorton S. Saferstein; her parents, and her brothers, Benjamin and Arthur. Survived by one daughter, Carol Ann Saferstein of Ashburn and many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and friends. Contributions may be made to Temple Rodef Shalom Social Action Fund or Ashby Ponds Benevolent Care Fund.

