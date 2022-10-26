Thelma Klevit Rubinstein, 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on Oct. 22, at the Ring House in Rockville. Thelma was the cherished wife for 53 years of her late beloved husband, Arthur; devoted daughter of the late Minnie and Bob Klevit; and caring sister of the late Gilda Bernstein and Alan Klevit.

Thelma is survived by her devoted children, Barry and Bonnie Rubinstein and Lisa and Geoffrey Fuller; her grandchildren, Eric (Erika), Stephanie (Michael), Michael (Christina) and Todd (Katelyn); and her nine great-grandchildren, Isaac and Wyatt Fuller, Grace and Autumn Rubinstein, Levi, Ari and Sam Doggett and Jasper and Arrow Rubinstein. She is also survived by Arthur’s cherished sister, Bella Smith.

Contributions may be made to Charles E. Smith Life Communities, 6121 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD 20852 (smithlifecommunities.org/giving/make-a-donation/). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.