Theodore Dunn

Theodore M. Dunn died peacefully at his home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Nov. 12.

He was born in Chicago to the late Hyman and Jeanette (Sachs) Dunn, who ran a grocery store on the West Side above which the family lived.

After high school, Ted joined the Air Force, where he completed jump school despite a phobia of heights and trained as an intelligence officer. He later settled in New York City, where he attended Columbia University and worked as a computer programmer during the punch-card era, designing an early system for mainframe timesharing, before taking on roles as a finance, operations and systems executive.

He was predeceased by his sisters Evelyn Koblentz and Shirley Marcus and his daughter Eve Gorn. Teddy is survived by his children Karen Dunn (Brian Netter), Max Dunn (Emily Ellickson-Brown) and son-in-law David Gorn, grandchildren Rebecca Rose, Daniel, Naomi, Micah, Zachary and Ray and great-grandson Everett, all of whom loved him very much.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals. He also would want as many people as possible to visit his website: tmdunn.com.