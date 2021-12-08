Theodore Filderman, of North Potomac, passed away on Nov. 28. Beloved husband of Phyllis Filderman; loving father of Lauren (Richard) Weiss, Barry (Jeanette) Filderman and Eve (David) Yohanan; cherished grandfather of Allison (Wes) Strang, Paul Weiss, Rachel (Carlo) Varisco, Matthew (Rebecca) Filderman, Jordan Filderman and Brian and Jason Yohanan; great-grandfather of Tate, Valentina, Luca and Brody. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.