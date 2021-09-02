Theodore R. Jackson died on Aug. 23. Son of Victor Jacobsohn and Pauline Roman, he was born April 20, 1923. A graduate of the Fieldston School, Columbia College and Columbia Law School, he practiced law in New York City with the Gilbert and Gilbert law firm. He had an active copyright practice, representing 20th-century songwriters including Irving Berlin, Frank Loesser and Leroy Anderson; helped oversee the God Bless America Fund, to which Berlin donated the proceeds of his song; and served a term as president of the Federal Bar Council of New York.

During World War II, he enrolled in Navy ROTC, receiving Japanese language training in Boulder, Colo., and then interrupted his college education to serve as a naval intelligence officer, spending most of his time in the Pacific, including Australia and Japan. He left active service as a lieutenant in 1946. He married Harriet Burstein in 1950; she predeceased him in 2006, after 56 loving years of marriage. Ted and Harriet lived in New York City or in New Rochelle, N.Y., until 2001 when they moved to Chevy Chase to be closer to their children.

He is survived by his children, Vicki (Robert Taylor), Steven (Cynthia Wayne) and Joanne (Matt Goodman, deceased); his grandchildren, Jacob (Emily), Michael (Amy), Sophie, Adam, Zoe, Adrienne and Jack; and his great-grandchildren, Madeline, Eleanor, Naomi and Sloane. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington contract.