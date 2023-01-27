On Jan. 14, Theodore “Ted” Cohen, 93, of Delray Beach, Fla., formerly of Silver Spring, died following a brief illness. He was 93. Born in Trenton, N.J., on Sept. 5, 1929, he relocated to the Washington area before his marriage in 1961 to Harriett Cohen (nee Parzow), OBM.

Together with his father, Aaron Cohen, OBM, he had been a partner in ARCO Realty, a Washington-based real estate investment enterprise. Loving father to Jeffrey Lee (Karen), Steven Alan and Jan Carter, OBM; six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Donations may be made to Chabad at the University of Texas. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.