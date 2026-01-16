Theresa Darivoff

With love and cherished memories, we announce the passing of Theresa Ruth Darivoff (nee Gelles) of North Bethesda, Maryland, who left this world peacefully on Jan. 14 just shy of her 98th birthday.

Theresa, known as Terry to her friends and family, was born and raised in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In 1953 she married the love of her life, Irvin Darivoff, with whom she shared 60 wonderful years. Together, they built a life filled with adventure, family and devotion to each other.

Terry was a dedicated Army wife, creating a loving home for her family as they moved across the globe, more than a dozen times, throughout Irvin’s military career. No matter where life took them, her family always had a warm and welcoming home filled with laughter, love and the aroma of her homemade meals.

A woman of many passions, Terry lived life with energy, creativity and heart. She was a proud and active member of Hadassah. She found joy in the pages of mystery novels, the daily comics and the bridge column. Her hands were rarely still, whether knitting, sewing, passing mah jong tiles, tending to her garden or delighting family and friends with her cooking and baking. Known for her fierce independence, Terry proudly lived on her own and continued to drive with confidence and skill until last year.

Terry leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: her children: Elaine Melnick (Rick), Diane Newman (Charles), and Philip Darivoff (Betsy); her adored grandchildren: Zachary, Joshua (Suzy), Jackie (Matthew), Rachel (Jordan), and Sarah; and her precious great-grandchildren; David and Max, Ezra and Romy.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah – The Women’s Zionist Organization of America.

May her memory be a blessing. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.