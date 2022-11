StandWithUs has named three Washington-area students to participate in its programs. Sophomores Gabrielle Guigui, of George Washington University, and Philip Eigen, of American University, are StandWithUs 2022-23 Emerson Fellows. Senior Esther Berkowitz is the 2022-23 StandWithUs Kenneth Leventhal High School Intern at the Berman Hebrew Academy.

