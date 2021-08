Toba E. Gellman, of Silver Spring, died on Aug. 8. Beloved wife of the late Murry Gellman. Devoted mother of Paula (Elliot) Aleskow and A. Michael (Shannon), Karen and L. Steven (Anthony Durborow) Gellman. Loving grandmother of David (Lisa) Aleskow, Stephanie (Benjamin) Stein and Jeffrey, Michelle (Jordan Caruso), Alexander and Alayna Gellman. Cherished great-grandmother of Jack, Amelia and Emma Aleskow and Maya and Talia Stein. Dear sister of the late Sally (the late Jack) Kravitz. Contributions may be made to B’nai Brith International (bnaibrith.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.