Opinion: Trauma in the Halls: Why Fairfax Schools Must Take a Stand

Stephen M. Flatow

Fairfax County Public Schools recently confirmed that it is investigating a pair of disturbing social media videos produced by members of the Muslim Student Association at two county high schools. In the clips, students act out mock kidnappings, hooded victims and scenes of being stuffed into car trunks — imagery meant to attract attention online. The district’s own response was unambiguous.

“These videos depict violence, including kidnappings, with victims being hooded and placed in the trunk of a car,” wrote Michael R. Parker, special programs manager to Superintendent Dr. Michelle Reid. “Acting out these types of violent acts is traumatizing for many of us to watch and, given world events, especially traumatizing to our Jewish students, staff, and community. FCPS would never consider these videos to be appropriate or acceptable content. Any students found to be violating our Student Rights and Responsibilities will be held accountable for their actions.”

That acknowledgment is welcome — and overdue. Yet Fairfax County now faces a deeper challenge: to show that accountability is more than words in a press release. In a moment when Jewish students across the country feel increasingly unsafe, symbolic gestures and “learning moments” are no longer enough.

As someone who has witnessed an entire country, Israel, traumatized by hostage taking, I know how powerful and painful hostage imagery can be. When young people simulate abduction and confinement — even as a prank — it’s not harmless. For many, it’s personal. For Jewish students, still haunted by images of real hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, such scenes reopen wounds that haven’t begun to heal.

To its credit, FCPS recognized that the videos were “traumatizing.” But the district’s next steps will determine whether that recognition leads to real protection. Schools must be places of learning, not arenas for shock content or intimidation disguised as humor.

That means beginning with accountability. The students who staged and shared the videos should face meaningful consequences under the district’s own Student Rights and Responsibilities policy. The MSA chapters involved should be temporarily suspended pending a review of faculty oversight and social media use. This isn’t about punishing faith-based groups; it’s about ensuring that all clubs operate within the same boundaries of decency and respect.

Beyond discipline, Fairfax County should commit to a proactive response. Every student organization — from religious to cultural to service clubs — should be required to reaffirm that it will not engage in or promote violent, threatening, or demeaning content. Faculty advisors need training to spot and stop harassment before it goes viral. And students should learn why violence, even acted out in jest, carries moral weight.

A districtwide “Respect in Action” campaign could turn this episode into a teaching moment that actually matters: one that invites Jewish, Muslim, Christian and other students to discuss how words and images can wound entire communities. When young people learn empathy through experience, the lessons endure longer than any reprimand.

Transparency is also key. FCPS should publicly share what steps it has taken, what reviews are underway and how it plans to prevent a recurrence. In an age of misinformation, silence invites suspicion. Sunlight, by contrast, builds trust.

Fairfax County has long taken pride in its diversity. That pride rings hollow if even one group of students feels mocked or unsafe. Jewish families deserve to know that their children can walk into school without having to relive the horrors of hostage-taking on a phone screen.

Mock kidnappings are not creative expression. They are moral failure disguised as humor. Fairfax County has acknowledged the harm. Now it must prove that such behavior will never again find a home in its schools.

Stephen M. Flatow is president of the Religious Zionists of America. He is the father of Alisa Flatow, who was murdered in an Iranian-sponsored Palestinian terrorist attack in 1995.