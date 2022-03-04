Tropical Latin Purim vegan hamantashen with pineapple and mango filling

By Ilana Meiller

I dream of basking in the sun on a tropical beach in Latin America during the winter. But until this wish materializes in the future, I am content to bring the tropics to my table this Purim. Craving for vegan hamantashen with pineapple and mango filling, my search for recipes on the internet has yielded no results. Therefore, I came up with these unique oznei Haman, which transport me to a calm ocean with every bite.

The first step to making this Purim treat is to ensure that the pineapple and mango filling is prepared in advance. In less than 30 minutes, this four-ingredient jam is ready and packed with vitamin C, fiber and protein, which boosts the immune system and supports weight loss.

I recommend opting for fresh pineapple and mango, as they taste better and retain higher levels of vitamins. Studies show that canned pineapple and mango containing either fruit juice or syrup add more calories, carbohydrates and sugar to your diet. And speaking of sugar, since these fruits are naturally sweet, no added sugar or sweetener is needed in this recipe.

Chia seeds are another ingredient used as a thickening agent that provides this jam with multiple purposes. The leftover preserve spreads nicely on bread and can be served on top of pancakes, crackers or cereal.

Once the jam starts to cool and thicken, you are set to form the dough of these cookies. My vegan version finds the balance between the wet and dry ingredients, creating a dough that is not tough and crumbly. And it is infused with exotic coconut oil and maple flavors … delicioso.

Feliz (Happy) Purim!

Ingredients for pineapple and mango jam

1 cup ripe mango, diced (or frozen)

1 cup ripe pineapple, diced (or frozen)

1-1½ tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Directions

Peel, core and dice the pineapple if using fresh.

Cut and dice the mango if using fresh. Discard the skin and pit.

Cook the pineapple and mango in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir continuously for about 10 minutes.

Puree or mash the fruits with a hand/immersion blender or a potato masher.

Stir in lemon juice and chia seeds. Remove from the heat and set aside until you are ready to assemble the hamantashen.

Ingredients for the hamantashen

¼ cup pure maple syrup

½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 flax egg (1 tablespoon flaxseed meal mixed with 3 tablespoons water)

2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon unrefined coconut oil, melted

½ teaspoon baking powder

2 pinches of salt

1 cup whole wheat pastry flour

Directions

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line 1 baking sheet with parchment paper for about 16 hamantashen.

Mix 1 tablespoon flaxseed meal with 3 tablespoons water in a small cup. Let it sit for 10 minutes.

In a medium bowl, combine the maple syrup, vanilla extract, flax egg (thickened for 10 minutes) and coconut oil. Stir in the baking powder, salt and flour.

Knead until a soft (not sticky) dough is formed. Do

not overknead.

Lightly flour a surface. Divide the dough into 2 pieces and roll each piece to about ⅛ inch thick using a rolling pin. Note: No food processor and refrigeration are required.

Cut 3 inch circles using a cookie cutter or glass. Place a teaspoon of jam in the middle of each circle. Wet your finger with water and moisten the edges of the circle. Form a triangle shape by folding up the dough and pinching three corners to seal.

Transfer all the assembled hamantashen to the baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes.