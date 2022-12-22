Trudy G. Magarill, of Baltimore, passed away on Dec. 14 at the age of 92. She is survived by her children Carla (Alex) Katzenberg, Linda (Ralph) Ringler and Jacob Goldman (Ingrid Blum); by her sister, Alma (Joseph) Gildenhorn; by her sister-in-law, Linda Gross; by her grandchildren, Stuart Katzenberg (Emily Scarr), Andrew (Alana) Katzenberg, Brian (Courtney) Katzenberg, Matt Ringler, Rebecca Ringler, Tal Goldman (Tamar Polachek), Julia Goldman and Antoine Goldman; and by her great-grandchildren, Lillie Katzenberg, Pearl Katzenberg, Sadie Katzenberg, Solomon Katzenberg, Emmett Katzenberg and Lucy Katzenberg. She was also survived by many wonderful nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Milton Magarill; by her daughter Anne Goldman Richman; by her brother, Jerry Gross, and by her parents, Mary and Hyman Gross.

Trudy served on many Jewish charity organizations and was an active volunteer in the Jewish community.

