Trump Calls Iran Ceasefire Deal ‘Unbelievably Weak’

U.S. President Donald Trump told press on May 11 at the White House that the ceasefire deal with Iran is “unbelievably weak” and is “on life support,” JNS reported.

“I would call it the weakest right now after reading the piece of garbage they sent us. I said, ‘I’m not even going to waste my time reading it.’ I would say it’s one of the weakest. Right now, it’s on life support. They understand. These are all medical people. Dr. Oz, life support is not a good thing,” he said, turning to Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, during a meeting on maternal healthcare.

“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support where the doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a 1% chance of living,’” said Trump.

The president said he had a plan for Iran, “a very simple plan. I don’t know why you don’t say it like it is. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. They’re very dangerous. They’re very volatile.”

On May 10, Trump accused the Iranians of “playing games with the United States,” warning the mullahs they would be “laughing no longer.”