Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Very Complete, Pretty Much’ as US and Israel Continue to Pound Tehran

President Donald Trump gave mixed signals about the status of the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran on March 9, telling reporters that the war was “very complete, pretty much” even as he said that he would make a “mutual” decision with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about its end, JTA reported.

At the same time, he threatened Iran in a post on Truth Social, saying, “If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.”

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth said March 10 would be “the most intense day” of strikes yet — while also noting that the pace of Iran’s missiles had slowed.

Three people died from missile strikes between March 9 and 10 in Israel, as well as two Israeli soldiers who were killed when their tank was attacked while they fought Hezbollah forces in southern Lebanon. One of the soldiers killed was from Majdal Shams, a Druze town in Israel’s north where 12 children were killed by a Hezbollah rocket in 2024.

Trump’s comments come as oil prices surge amid disruption in the Middle East that has turned several U.S. allies in the region into Iranian targets. A leading pro-Israel senator has urged Israel to refrain from targeting Iranian oil depots, reflecting anxiety over sharply rising gas prices.

Trump told the Times of Israel that while Netanyahu would have input in the timing to end the war, he would make the final decision. He also declined to entertain the idea of Israel continuing to fight Iran after the United States exits, saying, “I don’t think it’s going to be necessary.”

Iranian officials, meanwhile, have vowed to continue fighting “as long as it takes” and are prepared for a long war.

And Netanyahu said on March 10 that “more is to come” in the war.

The comments come as U.S. and Israeli forces continue to bomb targets in Iran in an attempt to end the country’s military ambitions, destroy its missile arsenal and potentially topple its Islamic Republic regime.