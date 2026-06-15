Trump Says Peace Deal With Iran Completed

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the peace deal with the Iranian regime has been completed.

“I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the U.S. Naval blockade,” the president stated just before 5:30 p.m. in Washington. “Ships of the world, start your engines. Let the oil flow.”

About an hour later, the president said that “this great deal will bring peace and security to the whole region.”

“Many presidents have tried to make peace with Iran, and all have failed before me,” he said. “The leaders of the region have, for the first time, found a president who can help them achieve real peace. With the opening of the strait upon the signing of the deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the region and the world.”

The U.S. president made the announcements on his birthday, June 14.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli prime minister wished him a happy birthday. He had not commented on Trump’s announcement at press time, nor had multiple other Israeli officials, including its top diplomats in Washington and New York.

António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations and a frequent critic of the Jewish state, lauded the deal. “I warmly congratulate the United States and Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz as well as a framework for further negotiations,” he stated. “This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) stated that he was “pleased to hear the memorandum of understanding with Iran to allow the Strait of Hormuz to open has been agreed to.”

“I will be watching closely the ensuing negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program and other matters,” he stated. “I am somewhat concerned that Iran’s view of the agreement seems different than what the American negotiating team is claiming. Under our law, any nuclear deal with Iran will be sent to Congress for review and a vote.”

“I look forward to reviewing the final product, and I believe it is imperative that the architect of the deal, Vice President Vance and his negotiating partners, be part of the process in presenting the final deal to Congress,” he wrote. Congratulations to all in getting us to this point. Time will tell.”