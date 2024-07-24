Trump’s Republican National Convention

Last week’s production of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee was masterful. It artfully balanced dogma and emotion, mixed politics with heart-wrenching reality and was carefully orchestrated to reflect remarkable party unity and purpose.

Many of the non-divisive issues within the Republican Party were highlighted and perceived mistakes of the Biden-Harris administration were attacked.

The four-day extravaganza was guaranteed to attract massive attention as it featured the triumphant appearance of former President Donald Trump just days after he survived an assassination attempt that left him slightly injured and remarkably unbowed.

He appeared wearing an ear bandage as a badge of honor. Many convention delegates wore similar ear bandages in tribute to their party’s leader.

There is a lot to unpack about the convention program — its staging, its rhythm and its multi-layered messaging that presented a confident party that trusts the instincts and embraces the policies of its anointed leader.

From our perspective, night three, which featured the Jewish segment of the program, was the most interesting.

Shabbos Kestenbaum, a 25-year-old recent Harvard graduate who once identified as a progressive Democrat, began his speech by introducing himself as a “proud Orthodox Jew” and “proud plaintiff suing Harvard for its failure to combat antisemitism.” Kestenbaum’s comments drew applause, as did his claim that “the far left has not only abandoned the Jewish people, but the American people.”

He endorsed Trump’s policies on antisemitism, even though the 16-page Republican platform only includes two sentences on the topic.

Kestenbaum was followed by the parents of Omer Neutra, an American Israeli being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Ronen Neutra, Omer Neutra’s father, cited the fact that 45 Americans were killed in the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 and 12 were taken hostage.

With so many Americans killed and taken hostage, he asked, “Where is the outrage?” as he reminded the crowd that “This was not merely an attack on Israel — this was and remains an attack on Americans.”

The overflow crowd reacted to the emotional plea and joined Neutra in repeated, resounding chants of “Bring them home!”

Then came the dramatic, heartbreaking emotion of the Gold Star families — the families of the 13 U.S. service members killed in the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. They spoke with raw emotion in a direct rebuke to President Joe Biden’s claim in his fateful debate last month that no service members died overseas on his watch.

That was followed by the introduction of and presentation by Trump’s vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). Vance brings a fresh face, charming smile and compelling personal story to the campaign. He is also a devout MAGA convert.

While there was nothing particularly memorable about the political side of Vance’s speech, his personal story is riveting. And no one will forget his introduction of his mother, who was in the crowd, as “10 years clean and sober.”

The convention ended the next evening, with what was supposed to be its high point — Trump’s acceptance speech. In the dramatic buildup, Trump’s family gathered in support and friends in the entertainment world worked to excite the crowd.

When he finally spoke, Trump gave two speeches — a somewhat subdued, personal reflection on his assassination survival followed by a rambling replay of his standard campaign stump speech.

Trump’s supporters got what they wanted. His opponents did as well. Both were assured that the assassination attempt had no impact on Trump’s message, his planned programs or his intentions.