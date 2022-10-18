Confessions and comedy: Young adults ring in Yom Kippur

Eight local Jewish comedians made confessions at the Rhodeside Grill in Arlington ahead of Yom Kippur as part of the UnKosher Comedy tour.

Performing for a crowd of 85 people, ages 21 to 45, the comedians worked in jokes for Yom Kippur mixed in with their other material. At $10 a ticket, the audience laughed the night away in a private basement room at the restaurant.

The show has become a tradition around the high holidays, said Stacy Miller, director of EntryPointDC, a program for young adults at Edlavitch DCJC. Miller created the comedy show in 2013.

The event was designated for 21- to 45-year-olds. Miller said the young professionals group expanded from a cap at age 39 to the early 40s age range after getting requests from locals. “We found a lot of young adults in their early to mid-40s are trying to find community still,” Miller said.

Miller said most young adult programming, especially in the DMV, is capped at 39, but after expanding Entry Point’s age limit, attendants went out of their way to thank her for allowing professionals in their 40s to attend. Miller said the age cap has also increased for the Shabbat potluck program.

The Rhodeside Grill show’s lineup featured Eric Asker of New York Comedy Club, Hedi Sandberg of Sandman Comedy Club in Virginia, Michael Greenberg of Eshel Comedy Show, Noah Goldstein and Joey Friedman of Kinda Live Comedy, and Matilda Epstein, Yoki Danoff and Mara Feiner of DC Improv.

“Hosting the UnKosher Comedy Tour was a fantastic show to be a part of,” said Feiner, who hosted the show. “I loved being in that space surrounded by fellow tribe members and being able to share laughs with everyone.”

