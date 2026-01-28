Vance Omits Mention of Jews From Holocaust Remembrance Day Statement

US Vice President JD Vance (R) and his wife Usha Vance (L) visit the gravestone with the ashes of an unknown prisoner and the wall with the inscription “Never again” in five languages, during a tour of the Dachau Concentration Camp memorial site in Dachau, southern Germany, on February 13, 2025. (Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

Andrew Lapin

Vice President JD Vance made a statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day that failed to mention either Jews or Nazis, igniting further Jewish criticism of the vice president from both sides of the aisle.

The statement was the latest in a series of comments Vance has made that have triggered concern regarding his hesitancy to call out antisemites in the conservative movement.

“Today we remember the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust, the millions of stories of individual bravery and heroism, and one of the enduring lessons of one of the darkest chapters in human history: that while humans create beautiful things and are full of compassion, we’re also capable of unspeakable brutality,” Vance tweeted Tuesday. “And we promise never again to go down the darkest path.”

His post included photos of the vice president and his wife Usha visiting a Holocaust memorial site, meeting representatives and signing a guestbook. Vance visited Dachau last year.

