Editorial: Vance’s Unconditionality

Vice President JD Vance has been handed an unenviable assignment. President Donald Trump delegated to him the responsibility of overseeing the administration’s controversial memorandum of understanding with Iran and managing its implementation. It is no easy task. The MOU has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum. National security hawks, Democrats, traditional Republicans and even many voices within MAGA have questioned whether the agreement leaves too much unresolved and asks Americans and America’s allies to trust promises that have not yet been defined.

Under those circumstances, one might expect the vice president to focus his fire on Tehran, or on answering legitimate concerns. Instead, he has chosen to lash out at Israel.

Vance’s comments have been striking not merely for their substance, but for their tone. Israelis, he suggested, should stop complaining, remember how much the United States has done for them and recognize that America is their only great power friend. The implication was unmistakable: gratitude requires restraint and criticism should be muted.

But what exactly is Israel supposed to applaud? An agreement that leaves several of the central issues that gave rise to this conflict unresolved? A framework that postpones many of the most difficult questions? A memorandum whose supporters themselves acknowledge is merely the beginning of a process? Skepticism about such an arrangement is hardly confined to Jerusalem. It is shared by critics across the American political spectrum.

More troubling is the vice president’s apparent inability to appreciate why Israel might view matters differently. Israel is not commenting from the comfort of geography. It lives in the neighborhood. Iranian missiles are aimed at Israeli cities. Iranian proxies have attacked Israeli civilians. Iranian leaders have spent decades threatening the Jewish state’s existence. It is not unreasonable for Israelis to insist that agreements affecting their survival be subjected to intense scrutiny.

What is interesting is that Vance once seemed to understand this reality. Before becoming vice president, he often spoke about allowing Israel to make its own security decisions and avoiding the temptation to second-guess those who actually bear the consequences. Apparently, that independence has given way to something else. Loyalty to President Trump now appears to require defending an agreement regardless of its weaknesses and chastising those who point them out.

But friendship does not demand silence. Assistance does not purchase agreement. And gratitude does not require abandoning common sense.

Perhaps most ironic is that many critics of Israel have spent years accusing its supporters of demanding unconditional backing from Washington. Yet it is Vance who now appears to be demanding unconditional acceptance of a deeply controversial arrangement, coupled with public expressions of thanks. That is a strange understanding of friendship and an even stranger understanding of alliance.

If this is how the administration intends to manage disagreements over Iran, it does not inspire confidence. It suggests that difficult questions will not be answered with persuasion, but with lectures. And that does not bode well for what lies ahead.