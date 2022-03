Victor Yurow, of Silver Spring, died on Mar. 14. Beloved husband of the late Judith Yurow; father of Larry (Caitlin Gardener) Yurow and Ronald (Cassandra Woodland) Yurow; brother of the late John Yurow; also survived by four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

