VIDEO: BBYO welcomes over 5,000 to international convention

BBYO held their international convention Feb. 17 to 22 in Baltimore. Over 5,000 attendees from 60 countries came together as part of the largest international gathering of Jewish teen leaders and the second largest Jewish communal event in North America. Attendees could choose from over 600 different programs catered to their interests, such as hands-on music sessions, or conversations with entertainment industry professionals.

This video shows a group of about 50 teens clapping prior to their session with Jewish Broadway actors.