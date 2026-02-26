A New Chapter of Service: Lee H. Cohen Joins Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals

Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals continues to expand its presence in the community with the addition of Lee Cohen as Community Liaison, bringing with him more than a decade of experience and a deep love for Jewish communal life.

Cohen enters the role after spending 14 years at King David Memorial Gardens, where he worked closely with families navigating loss and burial arrangements. Over those years, he developed not only professional expertise but also a reputation for compassion, patience, and accessibility. For Cohen, the funeral profession has never been simply about coordinating services. It has been about relationships, trust, and guiding families through sacred moments with care and dignity.

His path into the field was shaped by his longstanding involvement in the Jewish community. Service, he often reflects, has always been central to his identity. Supporting families during times of loss felt like a natural extension of those values. Through his years of experience, he has come to understand the profound responsibility of upholding Jewish burial traditions while helping families find comfort in the process.

That philosophy aligns closely with the mission of Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals.

Although the organization has been serving the region for just over a year, it was founded with a clear purpose: to provide affordable, traditional Jewish funerals rooted in transparency and respect. As funeral costs continue to rise nationwide, many families face financial pressure during already difficult times. Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals was established to address that concern directly, ensuring that Jewish families can honor their loved ones in accordance with halacha without unnecessary financial burden.

The focus on low cost funerals does not mean sacrificing quality or tradition. Instead, it reflects a commitment to simplicity, clarity, and adherence to Jewish law. Services are arranged promptly, customs are carefully observed, and families receive straightforward guidance at every step. The principles of kavod hamet and nichum aveilim remain at the heart of every arrangement.

Beyond funeral services, Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals is committed to being actively involved in the broader Jewish community. The organization sponsors and supports synagogue programs, educational events, and communal initiatives throughout the region. Whether participating in holiday gatherings, partnering with local clergy, or offering educational discussions about Jewish end of life practices, the goal is to build relationships long before families need assistance.

Cohen’s new role strengthens that commitment.

As Community Liaison, he works closely with rabbis, synagogue leaders, and families to provide education, accessibility, and a personal connection. He sees his position as a bridge between the funeral home and the community it serves. By fostering open conversations about Jewish burial traditions and pre planning options, he hopes to bring clarity and peace of mind to families before moments of crisis arise.

He has expressed appreciation for the organization’s transparent pricing model and its dedication to affordability. In his view, removing financial uncertainty allows families to focus on honoring their loved ones and supporting one another. That focus on integrity and service is what drew him to this new opportunity.

For Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals, the addition of Cohen reflects both growth and commitment. For Cohen, it represents the continuation of a calling he has embraced for many years.

Together, they share a mission grounded in community, compassion, and tradition. Through affordable funeral services, active sponsorship of local events, and a deep respect for Jewish values, Northern Virginia Jewish Funerals aims to provide families across the region with care they can trust when it matters most.

By Micah Rappaport