Vivian Jones

On Feb. 11, Vivian Anna Jones of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, beloved wife of the late Russell Leon Jones; devoted mother of Vionna Jones Adams, Christie Lynn Jones, Teena Lorraine Jones and Christopher Leon Jones; loving sister of Jay Robinson; cherished grandmother of Sloane Martine Mahaffey, Vivia Loren Adams, Bailey Greyson Mahaffey and Beckett Victoria Adams.

She is also survived by William Lincoln Adams III (son-in-law), Jason Craig White (son-in-law), many cousins, nieces, nephews, close friends, members of Garden City United Methodist Church in Garden City, Pennsylvania, her brother-in-law Aaron Carl Jones and Wrenley Jones (granddog).

She dedicated her life to serving the church and the food bank and writing cards and uplifting notes to shut-ins. She was a P.E. teacher and loved teaching children. She loved spending time with friends and family, doing tai chi, going to the beach, going to movies and watching the Steelers and Pitt.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.