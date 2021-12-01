Warren A. Manison

Warren A. Mansion, of Potomac, passed away on Nov. 16. He was 91. After finishing high school in his hometown of Malden, Mass., Warren joined the Marines, in which he spent several formative years. He worked to put himself through college, graduating with a degree from Boston University. Warren’s work led him to jobs in systems analysis and engineering, including on air traffic control patterns; he spent several decades working for The Mitre Corporation.

In retirement, his interests included playing duplicate bridge (in which he held LifeMaster status) and writing articles and letters to the editor. His numerous pieces were published in Washington Jewish Week, the Washington Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal. He was involved in several political organizations and was a proud American patriot and a passionate supporter of Israel. Warren was a longtime member of Beth Sholom Congregation.

Warren was predeceased in March 2021 by his beloved wife of 56 years, Bayda Manison (nee Glazer). He was the cherished father of Stephanie (Andrew) Sporkin and Dr. Allen (Jennifer) Manison; and treasured Zayde of Ari, Sara and Talia Sporkin and Marlow, Maryn and Mila Manison. Warren was buried with military honors. Contributions may be made to Friends of the IDF, Tunnel to Towers Foundation or Beth Sholom Congregation in Potomac. Services entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.