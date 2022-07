Warren Miller, of Kensington, died on June 13. Beloved husband of Gay Miller; devoted father of Brian (Beth) Miller, Gary Miller, Elise Miller and Nancy (Terry) Reynolds; cherished grandfather of Paige Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds, Matthew Miller, Laura Miller (David White), Carly (Tommy) Carothers and Asher Miller (Carrie Kersey); great-grandfather of Josiah, Kyla and Jackson Carothers.

