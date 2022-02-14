Washington Hebrew Congregation flips the switch on solar energy

1 of 3

The Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC) will now save 348 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide emissions from entering the Earth’s atmosphere yearly after installing solar panels on the roof of their Macomb Street Temple.

“This first solar energy system is good for the environment, offers a learning laboratory for our students and congregants, improves air quality in our city, and is an expression of our mission and values,” said Jeff Weiss, chair of the congregation’s solar committee.

At the foundation of their values is tikkun olam or repairing our world, so tackling the global climate crisis hands-on by using alternative energy has been something they’ve strived for according to the WHC

“One of our core values is to stand together in the face of life’s challenges,” said Executive Director Steve Jacober. “There is no bigger challenge to life than climate change, so for us to play a part in slowing that change down is something we felt we had to do.“

The array of panels will produce 45 percent of the building’s needs and save the congregation $50,000 annually, according to the project’s collaborator New Columbia Solar, the largest and most comprehensive solar energy company in D.C. The company works with clients across the district to cover the cost of engineering, installing and operating their solar projects.

“None of this would have happened if not for the teamwork of the Solar Committee,” said Steve Stoupa, WHC Director of Finance.

[email protected]