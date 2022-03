1 of 5

Representatives from 13 synagogues, Hillels and other Jewish groups came together March 16 outside the Russian Embassy in Washington to show support for Ukraine.

In front of a crowd of close to 100 people, rabbis and others prayed, sang songs and voiced support for the Eastern European country that was invaded by neighboring Russia last month.

In addition to Jewish representatives, speakers included Archbishop Borys Gudziak, Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia.

