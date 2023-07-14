Washington Jewish Week Honored with Several Simon Rockower Awards

Washington Jewish Week was honored on July 11 with several awards at the 42nd annual Simon Rockower Awards banquet in New Orleans.

The Rockowers were awarded by the American Jewish Press Association for the best work in Jewish journalism in 2022.

WJW received two first-place awards.

The first was for excellence in arts news and features with “Jewish Mass Returns to Its Washington Source.”

And reporter Sasha Rogelberg was recognized for excellence in feature writing with “The Legacy of Private Belmont.”

WJW also received three second-place honors.

The magazine was cited for excellence in arts news and features with “Who Owns Anne Frank?”

Frank Wagner won for general excellence as best graphic artist.

And WJW was honored for general excellence – best newspaper.

WJW also received an honorable mention for excellence in writing about health care with “At the Other End of the Line.”