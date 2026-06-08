Washington Jewish Week Wins 6 Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism

Washington Jewish Week , which is published by Mid-Atlantic Media, was recognized with six Simon Rockower Awards for excellence in Jewish journalism at the American Jewish Press Association’s annual conference on June 4.

The AJPA’s 45th annual Simon Rockower Awards ceremony, which took place in New York City, featured over 1,050 entries and honored the best in Jewish journalism and media for work done in 2025.

David J. Butler, a member of the ownership group of Mid-Atlantic Media, won first place in the “Louis Rapoport Award for Excellence in Commentary” category for three of his columns that appeared in Washington Jewish Week: “The Conservative Movement’s Crisis of Meaning,” “The Light We Refuse to Dim” and “In Tribute to Thanksgiving.”

Washington Jewish Week staff writer Zoe Bell took home two second-place awards, one in the “Excellence in Writing about Social Justice and Humanitarian Work” category for her story titled “DC Synagogues Serve as ‘Refuge’ for Afghan Neighbors in Times of Need,” and one in the “Excellence in Writing about Jewish Heritage and Jewish Peoplehood in Europe” category for “A Surge in Ukrainian Ancestral Records Means Finding Long-Lost Family.”

Editor Aaron Troodler won a second-place award in the “Excellence in Writing about Sports” category for his story titled “Yeshiva University Men’s Basketball Team Nets a Big Win in ‘Rebound.’” That same story about the film featuring the Yeshiva University men’s basketball team also earned Troodler an honorable mention in the “Excellence in Arts — Review/Criticism” category.

Freelance writer Lisa Traiger won first place in the “Excellence in Arts — Review/Criticism” category for her Washington Jewish Week story titled “‘Fiddler on the Roof’ Wrestles With Tradition, Change at Signature Theatre.”

“To win a multitude of American Jewish Press Association Rockower Awards is a true testament to the talent we have on our team and is evidence of the tremendous efforts of each member of our Washington Jewish Week staff,” said Mid-Atlantic Media CEO and Publisher Craig Burke.

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