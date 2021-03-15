(WATCH) Jewish War Veterans commemorates 125th anniversary

It was 125 years ago to this day that 63 Civil War veterans gathered inside an opera house in New York City. They walked in with a mission: to combat anti-Semitism. And they left having created the Hebrew Union Veterans Association.

Since, 1929, the group has been known as the Jewish War Veterans of the U.S.A. and today has more than 10,000 members. The group has supported and advocated for Jewish soldiers since its creation. In honor of its 125th anniversary, JWV released a video commemorating its achievements.

“Jews have always served in our country’s defense,” said Jeff Sacks, JWV’s national commander. “We have been there all along. We’ve always been true patriots of where we’re living.

“The reason we were started is still there,” Sacks added. “Anti-Semitism still exists in the nation.”

Sacks said one of the things he is most proud of is JWV speaking out against Adolf Hitler after he came to power in Germany in 1933. The group called for a boycott of German goods and organized a parade in New York City with 4,000 veterans in attendance.

In honor of the 125th anniversary, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) proclaimed March 15, 2021, Jewish War Veterans of the USA Day in the state.



In honor of our 125th anniversary, Governor Larry Hogan has proclaimed March 15, 2021 as Jewish War Veterans of the USA Day in the state of Maryland. This afternoon, check back for a special video on our 125th anniversary! #JWV125 pic.twitter.com/DlsChSkDeE — Jewish War Veterans (@JewishWarVets) March 15, 2021

