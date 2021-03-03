(WATCH) Mother/daughter duo cook pasta and popcorn

Pasta and popcorn are the focus in the latest episode of “Because I Said So,” a weekly instructional cooking show by Leah Packer and her mother Rachel Ornstein-Packer.

After the pandemic began, the two began making meals together to pass the time. And college student Leah had a revelation: She can’t cook.

“I had absolutely no idea what to do in the kitchen. Like, literally, I couldn’t do anything. And my mom kept saying, ‘How are you going to survive?’”

So Rachel Ornstein-Packer decided to teach her daughter how to make a proper meal. But it dawned on the two that there could be others Leah’s age who also lack cooking skills.

“Because I Said So” is the result.

