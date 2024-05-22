On May 7, Wayne Edward Kaplan of Rockville, Maryland, passed away at the age of 94. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Katz Kaplan, devoted father of Meredith Kaplan Chiatello (Robert), cherished grandfather of Benjamin and Jessica. Wayne was born in Cleveland, Ohio, where he attended what is now Case Western University. After earning his J.D., he relocated to the D.C. area and was an attorney with the Federal Trade Commission working in antitrust law until his retirement.

He enjoyed reading, studying the stock market and took great pleasure in spending time with his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.