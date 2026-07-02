Wendy Beth Dubit passed away at her Chevy Chase home on June 23 after a long battle with Myasthenia Gravis. Born in Washington, D.C., in 1959 to Geraldine Honikman Dubit and Arthur Dubit, she was a true visionary and creative force. After graduating as valedictorian at John F. Kennedy High School in Silver Spring, Wendy completed her B.A. at Sophie Newcomb College (now part of Tulane University) in New Orleans. She built a life in New York City as publicist, writer, editor, brand developer and synesthetic poetry guide. She worked with celebrities, contributed to wine books, edited magazines such as Wine Enthusiast, and pioneered projects such as Farm Hand City Hands and the Senses Bureau. Her enthusiasm and ingenuity touched the lives of all who knew her. Wendy is also survived by her brothers, Scott (Patricia) and Gregg (Gretchen), her stepfather, Edmund Stelzer, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In Wendy’s honor, listen to Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance” or read her favorites: Dr. Seuss’ “Happy Birthday to You,” Khalil Gibran’s “The Prophet” and the poetry of Hannah Szenes and John O’Donohue. Memorial contributions may be directed to NAMI or the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.