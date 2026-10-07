Editorial: What is College Worth?

Is college still worth it?

Increasingly, Americans are answering no. Tuition has become outrageous. Student debt can follow graduates for decades. Skilled trades offer good careers without four years on campus. Employers increasingly question whether a diploma tells them as much as it once did.

These are legitimate concerns. But they have also distorted the question. We have begun evaluating college almost entirely as a financial transaction: Pay tuition, sacrifice four years of earnings, receive a degree and calculate the resulting salary premium. If the numbers work, college was worthwhile. If they do not, perhaps you should have become an electrician.

Education was never supposed to be that simple. College should prepare students to earn a living, and institutions charging extraordinary tuition must demonstrate extraordinary value. Too many have allowed costs and bureaucracies to soar while academic rigor declines. Nor should every 18-year-old be pushed toward a four-year degree. For some, vocational training, an apprenticeship or immediate employment is plainly the better choice.

But the debate raises a more interesting question: What, exactly, are we buying when we pay for college? Surely not information. Almost anything taught in a classroom can now be found in a book, online course or elsewhere. Nor does anyone need a university to make friends, encounter different people or learn to live independently.

The distinctive value of college may lie less in its familiar architecture — four years, semesters, lectures, majors and grades — than in creating a structured period in which education, exploration, relationships and growing independence reinforce one another.

Students encounter history, literature, science and ideas they might never pursue on their own. They defend assumptions they have never questioned. They live among people they did not choose, manage their own lives, make mistakes and discover interests they did not know they had. They grow up.

A new Silicon Valley experiment offers an intriguing variation. Horowitz Andreessen Academy plans to combine courses with internships, mentoring and student-directed projects, dispensing with traditional grades and much of the conventional curriculum. Its initial program will last one year, with a two-year version planned later.

Whether it succeeds remains to be seen. But its premise is worth considering: The alternative to traditional college need not be no college at all. It may be a different kind of college.

That should challenge traditional universities as much as their critics. If the real value of college lies in education, intellectual discovery, human relationships and preparation for adult life, there is no reason to assume that the model developed generations ago is the only way to provide them.

There is value in becoming educated — in knowing history, encountering literature, understanding science and learning enough about the world to recognize how much you do not know. A society needs more than skilled workers. It needs thoughtful people capable of judgment and educated citizens capable of self-government.

None of that requires a college degree. And no one should spend four years and a fortune acquiring a credential simply because society expects it. The question, then, is not whether everyone should go to college. It is whether we can preserve what is valuable about college while becoming much more imaginative about what college can be.

For some young people, the answer may be a traditional university. For others, it may be something we have barely begun to invent.