What’s Going on in the DMV for Purim?

Fans of dressing up in costume, performing on stage and noshing on triangular jelly-filled cookies are in for a treat with Purim just around the corner. This year, the Jewish holiday begins the evening of March 2 and ends March 3.

Synagogue communities are busy prepping mishloach manot — gifts of food given to friends, family and others on the day of Purim — setting up carnivals and rehearsing Purim spiels.

Here’s how the Greater Washington area is celebrating.

Congregation Beth Emeth got the party started early with its hamantaschen bake on Feb. 22. Families with young children rolled, filled and folded their dough at the Herndon, Virginia, synagogue.

The Bender JCC of Greater Washington will kick off the weekend with its annual Shabbat Shabbang Family Purim Celebration, an evening of Chinese food, challah and dessert, on Feb. 27.

Those looking to reflect on the Jewish text, the Book of Esther, are invited to a Purim Shabbat with Am Kolel in Rockville on Feb. 27. Sharon Murphy from Mary House will help attendees explore what it means to uplift voices on the margins and find holiness in places we don’t always think to look, according to the event listing.

Another learning opportunity takes place in Georgetown with Kesher Israel Congregation’s megillah reading. On March 2, Jewish young professionals will gather to discuss the Book of Esther and eat hamantaschen.

Also that evening, the New Synagogue Project will intertwine social justice into the holiday with its Radical Purim Party. In addition to dancing, entertainment and art, attendees have the chance to get involved in local justice organizing.

Jewish singles are invited to D.C.-area matchmaker Miriam Levitin’s Luv With Lev Purim singles bash on Feb. 28 in the district. Will you walk away with your bashert?

The Edlavitch DCJCC’s JFamily team is holding its annual Purim party on March 1 geared toward families with children ages 0 to 6. The event features face painting, balloon artistry, arts and crafts, hamantaschen and a themed story time. Keeping with tradition, guests are encouraged to come in costume.

Also at the EDCJCC, Jews of color and their families are invited to a hands-on Purim celebration on March 3. Attendees will receive pre-made hamantaschen dough to fill with various fillings and take home to bake. They will also engage in an art project and learn about the holiday over a pizza dinner.

Chabad Lubavitch of Northern Virginia promises the region’s “sweetest Purim celebration” with a “Candyland” theme March 2. The event combines Jewish education — megillah readings for kids and adults — and entertainment, including a life-sized board game, a “Candyland” entertainer, ice cream and gourmet chocolate tasting. All before a dairy buffet dinner.

Many local synagogues are hosting themed Purim parties, such as B’nai Israel Congregation’s “famous duos” edition and Temple Micah’s “Pink Pony Purim” — a pop star-themed bash.

Sixth & I’s “Purim Revolution” on March 2 embodies a French Revolution-era theme. Kicked off by a happy hour, the evening promises “royally offensive sketches” in the form of a Purim spiel, cocktails and mocktails, cake and hamantaschen. There’s also a costume contest for the best period attire.

