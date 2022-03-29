What’s happening in the DMV: April 1-11

APRIL 3

TRIO SEFARDI CONCERT

Trio Sefardi performs traditional songs drawn from the traditions of Sephardic communities from the Balkans, Greece, Bulgaria, Turkey and North Africa.

7 p.m.; Johnson Center Cinema; 4400 University Drive, Fairfax; free; to register, visit https://bit.ly/34NmD6k

ENCOUNTERING JUDAISM

A year-long class, hosted by Kol Ami: Northern Virginia Reconstructionist Community for people interested in knowing more about Jewish culture, beliefs, history and practices. 11 a.m.; Zoom; free; to register, visit bit.ly/34ZS5yn.

APRIL 6

MEDITATION WITH FRAN ZAMORE

Attendees to this meditation hosted by Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation will sit in meditation together, and are welcome to stay for a post-meditation discussion. No prior experience is necessary. 11 a.m.; Zoom; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3wvkzLP.

APRIL 10

TEMPLE SHALOM HOSTS JAMIE RASKIN

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) will discuss his new book, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” about his grief at the suicide of his son, the insurrection at the Capitol the day after the funeral, and Raskin’s subsequent leadership of the second impeachment of President Donald Trump. 10:45 a.m.; Zoom; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3JNtqwd.

WASHINGTON HEBREW CONGREGATION HOSTS DANIEL SOKATCH

Sokatch, the CEO of New Israel Fund, will discuss his latest book, “Can We Talk About Israel?” 10:30 a.m.; Washington Hebrew Congregation; 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3iq1guY.

APRIL 11

BUILDING A JEWISH HOME

Open to couples and singles, Jewish and interfaith, this workshop led by Rabbi Nora Feinstein helps attendees craft their unique Jewish life. Participants will discuss Shabbat, finding a community, keeping kosher, negotiating Jewish life with family, and living spiritually in the modern world. 7 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I Street, NW, Washington; $54; to register, visit bit.ly/36hJNCo.

APRIL 13

DIGGING HOMER: THE MYCECAEAN PALACE AT IKLAINA & BIRTH OF GREEK EPIC POETRY

Michael Cosmopoulos, professor in Greek studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will present the archaeological discoveries at Iklaina and discuss their significance for the historical foundation of Homer’s epics in this Bender JCC event.

8 p.m.; Zoom; $7 per lecture, $35 annual membership; to register,

visit bit.ly/3Nc2JDl.