What’s happening in the DMV: April 7-20

APRIL 7

KNISHES, KNEIDELS AND COCKTAILS

This event hosted by American Friends of Lubavitch will begin with a Kabbalat Shabbat service with singing and d

ancing followed by Kiddush, premium cocktails and hors d’oeuvres.

7 p.m.; Chabad Washington D.C.; 2110 Leroy Place, Washington; suggested donation of $12 per person; to register, visit https://bit.ly/36X9wjr

APRIL 10

WASHINGTON HEBREW CONGREGATION HOSTS DANIEL SOKATCH

Sokatch, the CEO of New Israel Fund, will discuss his latest book, “Can We Talk About Israel?” 10:30 a.m.; Washington Hebrew Congregation; 3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit bit.ly/3iq1guY

APRIL 11

SIXTH & I’S BUILDING A JEWISH HOME

Open to couples and singles, Jewish and interfaith, this workshop led by Rabbi Nora Feinstein helps attendees craft their unique Jewish life. Participants will discuss Shabbat, finding a community, keeping kosher, negotiating Jewish life with family and living spiritually in the modern world. 7 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I St., NW, Washington; $54; to register, visit bit.ly/36hJNCo

APRIL 13

DIGGING HOMER

Michael Cosmopoulos, professor in Greek studies at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, will present the archaeological discoveries at Iklaina and discuss their significance for the historical foundation of Homer’s epics in this Bender JCC event.

8 p.m.; Zoom; $7 per lecture, $35 annual membership; to register, visit bit.ly/3Nc2JDl

APRIL 16

COMMUNITY SEDER WITH MACHAR

Machar, the Washington Congregation for Secular Humanistic Judaism, will host a seder led by Rabbi Jeremy Kridel. followed by a potluck lunch and social time.

Noon; Cabin John Regional Park, Shelters I and J; 7400 Tuckerman Lane, Bethesda; free; to register, visit https://bit.ly/3iH2t1c

TEMPLE BETH AMI SECOND NIGHT SEDER

An interactive, multi-generational celebration of Passover.

6 p.m.; Temple Beth Ami; 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville; $5-$55; to register, visit https://bit.ly/3uFPK4a

SUSTAINABILITY SEDER

At this seder, the Edlavitch D.C. Jewish Community Center will serve a Passover meal focused on sustainable sourcing, including D.C. rooftop-grown parsley and 100 percent compostable plateware.

6 p.m.; Edlavitch DCJCC ; 1529 16th St., Washington; $36-$72; to register, visit https://bit.ly/3iIDJFR

APRIL 20

DAYENU PASSOVER ACTION

Dayenu, a Jewish Call to Climate Action, will gather with Interfaith Power and Light-DMV’s Jewish Climate Action Network DMV, the Temple Rodef Shalom Dayenu Circle, and other community partners to call on big banks to stop investing in fossil fuel extraction and start investing in renewable energy.

11:00 a.m.; New York Avenue Presbyterian Church; (1313 New York Ave. NW, Washington; free; to register, contact Noam Shapiro at [email protected]