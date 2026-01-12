What’s New at School?

It’s the start of a new year, and students are trickling back into the classrooms after winter break. What are the DMV’s Jewish day schools up to these days?

Berman Hebrew Academy

Berman Hebrew Academy hosted varsity basketball games against Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School on Jan. 10. Berman’s basketball teams raised funds for Bikur Cholim of Greater Washington, a volunteer organization that cares for the physical and emotional needs of patients, caregivers and their loved ones in the Jewish community.

Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School

The Rockville Jewish day school welcomed a CESJDS alumnus and former intern back as its middle school visual arts teacher. Jacob Rulnick graduated from CESJDS in 2021 and served as a visual arts intern.

“Mr. Rulnick is thrilled to return to the studios where his own love for art began,” a Jan. 7 Facebook announcement read. “We can’t wait to see the creativity he inspires in our middle school students.”

The school is also preparing to celebrate its 60th anniversary with Legends from the Lion’s Den, a reunion event on March 22, where the community will honor faculty members Sue Zuckerman and Rochelle Sobel and one distinguished alumnus.

Gesher Jewish Day School

Second graders at Gesher Jewish Day School are preparing for their upcoming havdalah siyum, and eighth graders are working on marble roller coaster experiments in their science class. Gesher also welcomed Sharon Sherry to the team as senior director of outreach and engagement.

Community members are invited to Gesher’s Book Fair kick-off event on Jan. 25 from 10 a.m. to noon, featuring fun for all ages.

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School

Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School continues to expand its extracurricular offerings, including a new robotics and coding after school club for elementary school. Milton’s middle school boys cross country team won the school’s first PVAC championship in fall 2025, and the theater department is gearing up for its spring production of “Newsies Jr.”

In the fall, the Milton community hosted the Hadar Institute’s Rabbi Avi Strausberg for a collaborative, art-centered beit midrash with Milton’s art specialist, Rachel Bickel.

