Editorial: When Security Runs Out

There is something fundamentally wrong with a government security program that identifies thousands of vulnerable institutions, acknowledges that they face legitimate threats — and then protects fewer than one in four of them.

That is where the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program now finds itself.

More than 7,000 nonprofits sought over $1 billion in security assistance this year. Congress provided $300 million. FEMA announced awards to roughly 1,600 organizations — meaning fewer than 23% of applicants received grants.

Behind those numbers are synagogues where parents drop off children, churches where families gather for Sunday services, mosques that are filled for Friday prayers and community centers that welcome seniors. Increasingly, Americans must pass cameras, guards, reinforced doors and concrete barriers simply to enter places built to be welcoming. That should trouble us.

The usual response is that the program needs more money. It does. But the deeper problem is that Washington still treats NSGP as though it were an ordinary competitive grant program. It isn’t. It is part of America’s homeland security infrastructure.

The grants are not distributed randomly. Applications are evaluated and ranked according to risk, vulnerability and proposed security improvements. That is exactly as it should be. But then the money runs out.

Applicants who don’t receive grants haven’t necessarily shown that their security concerns are imaginary or their proposed protections unnecessary. Many simply fall below other institutions in a competitive process with far more demonstrated demand than available dollars. And Congress decides how scarce those dollars will be.

We know these security measures work. When an armed attacker tried to enter the Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis in 2023, access control doors purchased with NSGP funding kept him outside. Grant-funded protective window film prevented bullets from penetrating a Jewish Family Service building in Denver.

Then came Temple Israel in suburban Detroit this March. An attacker drove into the synagogue complex while children and staff were inside. The FBI concluded that the assault was Hezbollah-inspired terrorism deliberately targeting the Jewish community. Years of security planning, training and professional protection helped avert a massacre.

Security funding isn’t an abstraction measured in appropriations tables. Sometimes it is the reinforced door that doesn’t open, the window that doesn’t shatter or the trained guard who knows what to do in the seconds before catastrophe.

So here is the uncomfortable question buried inside this year’s numbers: How far down the list of credible threats are we willing to go before saying: You’re at risk, but others are at greater risk, and there isn’t enough money left for you?

That is why the bipartisan proposal to increase NSGP funding to $1 billion deserves serious consideration. The figure isn’t arbitrary. This year’s applications themselves approached that amount.

Government cannot eliminate hatred, and federal dollars cannot prevent every attack. Nor should taxpayers finance every security expenditure of every private institution. But protecting Americans against terrorism and targeted violence is a basic governmental responsibility. When credible threats migrate toward softer civilian targets, homeland security policy must migrate with them.

There will always be a line somewhere. But when more than three out of four applicants are standing on the wrong side of it, the problem is no longer simply how government draws the line. The problem is where Congress has chosen to put it.